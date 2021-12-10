Invesco Ltd. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

TAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -8.29%.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

