Invesco Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.07% of AssetMark Financial worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

In other AssetMark Financial news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,198 shares of company stock worth $1,704,132 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 837.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMK. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

