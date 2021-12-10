Invesco Ltd. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sotera Health by 11.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sotera Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 91,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sotera Health by 6.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Sotera Health by 180,766.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHC opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 184.02.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

SHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

