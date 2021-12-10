Invesco Ltd. Invests $1.27 Million in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 299.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 389.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 113.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 506.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,726 shares during the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.69. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NKLA. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,296,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $39,461,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,943,913 shares of company stock valued at $101,290,335. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

