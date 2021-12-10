Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.07% of CSW Industrials worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 54.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CSW Industrials by 967.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CSW Industrials by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in CSW Industrials by 32.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 10.7% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total value of $1,320,606.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $280,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $117.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.20. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

CSWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

