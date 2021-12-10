Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,362 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Alexander’s worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alexander’s by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,417,000 after buying an additional 58,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alexander’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,898,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Alexander’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,737,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,340,000. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander's alerts:

ALX stock opened at $259.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.63. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.00 and a fifty-two week high of $308.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.96 and a 200-day moving average of $270.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 125.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.