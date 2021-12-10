Invesco Ltd. Purchases 2,549 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,642,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4.1% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 462,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The company has a market cap of $920.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

