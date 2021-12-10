Invesco Ltd. Purchases 42,480 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 104.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,480 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 42,162 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BYM stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

