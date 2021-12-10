Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,072,000 after buying an additional 179,462 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 62.5% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,047,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $12,209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,775,000 after buying an additional 106,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,783,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,275,000 after buying an additional 92,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $115.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.45. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.04 and a 52-week high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $2,056,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $985,860.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,228 shares of company stock worth $3,801,546. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

