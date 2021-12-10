Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,727 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 108,558 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 816.5% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 102,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 91,256 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 754,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,922 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 94.9% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 169,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 82,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 57.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Sportsman's Warehouse Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

