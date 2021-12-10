Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 494,581 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 21.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,964.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 119,136 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 63.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,537.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,265,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARA opened at $41.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.61 and a beta of 4.73. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

