Invesco Ltd. Sells 25,527 Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,527 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,094,000 after buying an additional 111,608 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 402,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 87,546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

NYSE RFI opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.