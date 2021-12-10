Invesco Ltd. Sells 37,041 Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 37,041 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Meridian Bancorp worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 88,815.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,664 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,752,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $24.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.07. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.38 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 31.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

