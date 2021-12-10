Invesco Ltd. Sells 48,297 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48,297 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 121.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 127.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the period. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VKQ opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $14.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

