Invesco Ltd. Takes $1.39 Million Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $353,904,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after acquiring an additional 894,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 738,532 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $73,570,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $64,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.43.

BNTX stock opened at $284.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of -1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.76 and its 200 day moving average is $284.02.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 39.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.