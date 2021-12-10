Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,145 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Malibu Boats worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,743 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.64. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

