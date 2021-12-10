Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Director Acquires $10,096.32 in Stock

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Director Beth Zayicek bought 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,096.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,875,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,616,340. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $4.60.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.
