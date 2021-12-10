Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Director Acquires $10,096.32 in Stock

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Director Beth Zayicek bought 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,096.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,875,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,616,340. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

