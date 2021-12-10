Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Raised by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.6% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $395.96. 1,052,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,338,391. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.37. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

