Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) is TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up about 4.2% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,234,000 after buying an additional 40,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 818,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,058,000 after buying an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,558,000 after buying an additional 35,659 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,969,000 after buying an additional 66,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after buying an additional 31,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,206. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49.

