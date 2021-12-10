Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Bought by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLTL. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 20,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.66 and its 200-day moving average is $105.67. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1 year low of $105.63 and a 1 year high of $105.75.

