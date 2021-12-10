Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ReNew Energy Global (RNW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ: RNW):

12/7/2021 – ReNew Energy Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/6/2021 – ReNew Energy Global is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – ReNew Energy Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – ReNew Energy Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2021 – ReNew Energy Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2021 – ReNew Energy Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/28/2021 – ReNew Energy Global was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

10/16/2021 – ReNew Energy Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – ReNew Energy Global is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RNW opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14. ReNew Energy Global plc has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,561,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,502,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,877,000.

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

