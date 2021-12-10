Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ituran Location and Control (ITRN)

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) in the last few weeks:

  • 12/9/2021 – Ituran Location and Control was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “
  • 12/8/2021 – Ituran Location and Control was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “
  • 12/3/2021 – Ituran Location and Control was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “
  • 12/1/2021 – Ituran Location and Control was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “
  • 11/25/2021 – Ituran Location and Control was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “
  • 11/24/2021 – Ituran Location and Control was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “
  • 11/18/2021 – Ituran Location and Control was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “
  • 10/26/2021 – Ituran Location and Control was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,259,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,366,000 after buying an additional 1,123,463 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.