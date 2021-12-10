Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ituran Location and Control (ITRN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) in the last few weeks:

12/9/2021 – Ituran Location and Control was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

12/8/2021 – Ituran Location and Control was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/3/2021 – Ituran Location and Control was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Ituran Location and Control was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/25/2021 – Ituran Location and Control was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Ituran Location and Control was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2021 – Ituran Location and Control was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Ituran Location and Control was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,259,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,366,000 after buying an additional 1,123,463 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

