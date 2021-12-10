Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Royal Mail (RMG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Royal Mail (LON: RMG):
- 12/9/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.29) price target on the stock.
- 11/26/2021 – Royal Mail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 530 ($7.03) price target on the stock.
- 11/22/2021 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 777 ($10.30). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/19/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 763 ($10.12) price target on the stock.
- 11/18/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.29) price target on the stock.
- 11/18/2021 – Royal Mail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.43) price target on the stock.
- 11/18/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 625 ($8.29) price target on the stock.
- 11/18/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 625 ($8.29) price target on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 804 ($10.66). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Royal Mail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 530 ($7.03) price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/18/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 10/13/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.29) price target on the stock.
Shares of Royal Mail stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 484.70 ($6.43). The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,154. The stock has a market cap of £4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56. Royal Mail plc has a twelve month low of GBX 310.54 ($4.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 455.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 924.04.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.11%.
Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.