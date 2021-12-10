Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Shares Down 0.4%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) shares traded down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.03. 3,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 3,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.47.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVSBF)

Investor AB is an investment company. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT. Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

