Investors Buy High Volume of JOANN Put Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,948 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOANN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.52 million and a PE ratio of 4.93. JOANN has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.84 million. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In related news, SVP Robert Will acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $778,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 66,200 shares of company stock valued at $632,152.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at $5,389,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,084,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

