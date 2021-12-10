Investors Buy Large Volume of HCA Healthcare Call Options (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 17,028 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 900% compared to the typical volume of 1,703 call options.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after buying an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,857 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 467.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,042,000 after purchasing an additional 879,114 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,232,000 after purchasing an additional 723,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.36. The stock had a trading volume of 43,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,617. The firm has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $156.43 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.35.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

