Investors Buy Large Volume of Tecnoglass Call Options (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,942 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 797% compared to the typical daily volume of 551 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on TGLS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock traded down $2.89 on Friday, hitting $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,685. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $890.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 132,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

