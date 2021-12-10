Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 4,708 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 821% compared to the average daily volume of 511 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354,534 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,832,908 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after buying an additional 1,818,457 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 812.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after buying an additional 1,750,410 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,898,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTEN. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.72.

PTEN traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $9.07. 207,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,603. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.98.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.76%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

