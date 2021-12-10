Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.47). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IONS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 541,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after acquiring an additional 28,218 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 271,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,437 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

