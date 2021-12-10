Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 541,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after acquiring an additional 28,218 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 271,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,437 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $30.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

