IOST (IOST) Hits Market Cap of $568.48 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. In the last week, IOST has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $568.48 million and $54.28 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.34 or 0.00353166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00039594 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOST is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

