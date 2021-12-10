IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.28. Approximately 7 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) by 2,654.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,483,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,283,961 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 2,193.20% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

