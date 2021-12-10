IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 90.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $269.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.27. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $272.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

