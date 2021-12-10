Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of IRDM opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

