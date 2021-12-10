Iridium (IRD) Price Tops $0.0232

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last seven days, Iridium has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Iridium coin can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Iridium has a total market cap of $548,824.22 and approximately $257.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Iridium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00056812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.98 or 0.08239442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00080990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,371.20 or 1.00013370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00056584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Iridium Coin Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 23,675,041 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iridium’s official website is ird.cash

Iridium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iridium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iridium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iridium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iridium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.