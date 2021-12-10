Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.94

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and traded as high as $27.20. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 4,345 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISBA shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Isabella Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $204.73 million and a P/E ratio of 15.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 18.44%. Research analysts predict that Isabella Bank Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

