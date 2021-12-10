iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,633 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after buying an additional 10,815,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,110,000 after buying an additional 211,764 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after buying an additional 2,695,802 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after buying an additional 352,029 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.09. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.48 and a twelve month high of $86.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

