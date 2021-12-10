iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.76 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.