iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $293,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $634,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 578,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $106.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.55. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $83.41 and a 1 year high of $108.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.319 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.