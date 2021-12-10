iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 20,395 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 270% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,512 call options.

Shares of ICLN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. 232,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,951,932. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLN. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $23,490,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,672,000 after purchasing an additional 839,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 656,697 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after buying an additional 595,100 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

