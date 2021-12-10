iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI)’s share price were up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $25.20. Approximately 665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 14,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

