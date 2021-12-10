iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) shares rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.42 and last traded at $59.30. Approximately 1,382,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,684,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.24.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.23.

