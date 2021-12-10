iShares Latin America 40 ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:ILF)

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 5,036 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,052% compared to the typical daily volume of 437 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 73,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

ILF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. 47,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,790. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

