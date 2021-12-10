iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 7,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 391,106 shares.The stock last traded at $48.97 and had previously closed at $48.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

