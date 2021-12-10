iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Krilogy Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $29,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,000.

IWP opened at $114.00 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.31 and a one year high of $123.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

