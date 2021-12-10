iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $534.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $494.27 and a 200-day moving average of $465.25. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $363.61 and a 52 week high of $551.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

