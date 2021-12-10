iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 670.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 66,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX stock opened at $534.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.25. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $363.61 and a 52 week high of $551.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.