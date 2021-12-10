iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 19.2% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $468.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $363.38 and a 1-year high of $475.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $458.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

