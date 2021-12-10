iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Destination Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Destination Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.6% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $83,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $469.71. 314,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,387,510. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $458.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $363.38 and a one year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

