iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $468.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $363.38 and a 52-week high of $475.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.09 and a 200 day moving average of $444.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.